Samsung launches premium Air Purifier in India

PM2.5 filter is a mechanical air filter that works by forcing air through a fine mesh and traps harmful particles in the air.The AX7000 gives faster air purification with higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and covers a large area with the three-way air flow, Samsung India said in a statement.The Digital Invertor Motor ensures durability and long-term energy efficiency to the consumers. The four-step air filtration provides double protection and results in a fresh and pollution-free air“At Samsung, we listen to consumers and deliver meaningful innovations to make their lives better. Samsung range of air purifiers, with cutting-edge technology and design excellence, will protect consumers from indoor pollution and help them adopt a healthier lifestyle,” Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said.“The indoor allergens and irritants pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside. As modern homes are airtight, these irritants can't easily escape and demand an advanced purification process. Samsung air purifiers are designed to combat indoor pollution in the most effective way with the least power consumption,” he added.AX7000 purifies the air faster with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 773m3/h and covers a wider area of 93m2 through its front air inflow, dual fan and three way air flow technology. The Dual Power Fans, which can be operated together as per the convenience, with the 4 step filtration powerfully purifies the air. The 3 way Air Flow ensures faster distribution of the clean air.AX7000 is equipped with the outstanding filter that traps 99% of PM2.5 (ultra-fine dust). Powered by a Digital Inverter Motor, it ensures durability and long-term energy efficiency.AX7000 comes with a digital indicator and various colour lights that shows the pollution drop on a real time basis and the 3 sensors give an exact numeric measurement of the PM2.5 (ultra-fine dust) and PM10 (fine dust) levels.AX7000 is so slim that it fits anywhere. It also has a front–sided air inlet, hence there is no need to move or pull it away from the wall. It can easily be cleaned or changed by opening the door on the front.With the launch of AX7000, Samsung Air Purifier portfolio now offers two innovative products; AX7000 and AX3000. Both products are available across leading offline and online stores. AX7000 and AX3000 are available for Rs. 41,990 and Rs. 15,490, respectively.