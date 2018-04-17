  • Latest News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available in Orchid Gray: Price, offers and more

With the launch of Orchid Gray edition Galaxy Note 8 will be available in a rich colour palette that also includes Midnight Black and Maple Gold.

Updated: 17 Apr 2018 06:26 PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now available in orchid gray: Price, offers and more

Samsung India today announced the launch of its best-selling flagship, Galaxy Note8, in the Orchid Gray colour. Photo: Samsung

NEW DELHI: Samsung India today announced the launch of its best-selling flagship, Galaxy Note8, in the Orchid Gray colour. With the launch of Orchid Gray edition Galaxy Note 8 will be available in a rich colour palette that also includes Midnight Black and Maple Gold.

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note8 will be offered to consumers at INR 67,900 with an additional Paytm cashback of INR 10, 000 at all leading retail stores.

ALSO READ: With dual cameras and S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rises above expectations

With Galaxy Note8, you get a big, immersive Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, S Pen to communicate in more personal ways, and Samsung’s true Dual Camera with dual Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture stunning photos in all conditions.

For more advanced photo-taking, Galaxy Note8’s Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and even after you take the photo.

The latest edition of Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be available for sale from April 17. ­­

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 06:26 PM
