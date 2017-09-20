Samsung announces 'Smart Utsav' for festive season

The offers are available across product categories in consumer electronics segment; TV, Refrigerator, Microwave, AC and Washing Machine, and is valid till October 22, 2017.As part of the festive offerings, Samsung India is extending a host of assured gifts and warranty schemes on purchase of Samsung products. There are other attractive finance offers as well such as Flexi EMI Scheme, Long Term Tenure schemes and Zero down payment schemes available for consumers on select products. There is an additional bonanza for customers purchasing Samsung products as Samsung is offering 5% Cashback on SBI Debit Card and on EMI transaction on SBI Credit Card.“The festive season is the time when most of our consumers look forward to upgrading to newer and smarter technologies. The ‘Smart Utsav’ is a perfect opportunity for customers looking forward to upgrading their living space as all the products available under this special offer are best-selling in their respective categories,” said Mr. Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.Samsung’s ‘Smart Utsav’ Offers for Indian consumers1: TelevisionBring home the perfect viewing experience with Samsung’s range of QLED TV and get a free Galaxy S8+(128GB) worth INR 70,900, a stylish No-Gap Wall Mount worth INR 10,000 and 10 Years No Screen Burn-in warranty. In the Premium segment of UHD TV and Curved TV, customers will get a Free Soundbar worth upto INR 23,990. A free 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, free 2 Year Warranty and up to 2 months free DTH Subscription from Airtel Digital TV, DISH TV or SUN DIRECT with the Smart TV Range are amongst the many other offerings that Samsung India has brought forth this festive season.Customers can avail offers ranging from free Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headphone worth INR 2,999, free 2 year warranty and exciting offers on new DTH Connection with savings upto INR 1,300, under the Make for India, Joy Connect TV segment.2: Refrigerator and MicrowaveAdding to the Festivities, the Samsung Smart Utsav offers its consumers assured gifts with every purchase from the home appliance range. The Samsung Side by Side Refrigerator range comes with the promise of the stylish Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J2 Pro, worth INR 13,490 and INR 9,090 respectively, as assured free gifts. Select Samsung Microwaves come with an assured gift of Borosil Tea Set, whereas Convection ovens come with an assured cooking kit. An additional 4 years Magnetron warranty available on Samsung convection ovens enhances the festive zeal further.3: Washing Machine and Air ConditionerOn purchase of Samsung AddWash and FlexWash Washing Machine consumers will get free Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime worth INR 13,490 and an assured cash back scheme is applicable on select Washing Machines. Samsung also extends an opportunity to win free Air Conditioner or extended warranty or cash back up to INR 5,000 or a Free AC Installation or even two free services on all its AC purchases.