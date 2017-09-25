Samsung announces anniversary offers for online store

The anniversary sale on Samsung Shop from September 25 to September 30, 2017 will offer consumers a host of benefits on Samsung products.Consumers will get exclusive deals on a range of Samsung mobiles, televisions, wearables, IT products, mobile service packs and audio accessories during this period.ICICI Bank Credit Card customers will get an additional cashback of 5% on transactions made on Samsung Shop during the special sale.“Samsung Shop is a one stop online store for our consumers who love to purchase the latest Samsung gadgets and accessories. We are happy to spread the joy on our anniversary with these special offers on our bestselling products. With special features like free delivery, no cost EMI financing schemes and live chat, we will continue to provide superior experience to our valuable consumers,” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.Samsung Shop, the official online shopping destination for consumers, offers a wide portfolio of Samsung products covering Smartphones, Televisions, Home Appliances, Memory and IT products with richer content, detailed product information and pan India delivery.