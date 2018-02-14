Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5: All you need to know about Xiaomi’s phones



Redmi Note 5 Pro





Redmi Note 5



Xiaomi is starting 2018 on a high note where the world got the glimpse of the much awaited Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on Wednesday.After the wildly successful Redmi Note 4, which was the top-selling smartphone in India in 2017, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro bring full screen display innovations at an amazing price to Mi Fans in India, starting from INR 9,999.Image: Twitter @XiaomiIndiaProduct Lead of Xiaomi India, Jai Mani, said "We are excited to offer our Mi Fans choice with two amazing smartphones today - Redmi Note 5 which continues the great all-rounder legacy of its predecessor, and Redmi Note 5 Pro which we're proudly calling a camera beast with dual rear cameras and a front facing portrait mode.”Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636. As part of the Snapdragon™ 636 package, Redmi Note 5 Pro features Qualcomm® Kryo™ cores which are typically only seen on the flagship-grade Snapdragon 800-series of SoCs.For people who love taking photos, Redmi Note 5 Pro will features a 20MP front camera with an LED Selfie-light, which uses complex algorithms to deliver the perfect selfie—now also in portrait mode.On the rear, Redmi Note 5 Pro makes use of a dual camera setup, consisting of a 12MP + 5MP sensor to deliver mind-blowingly detailed pictures and portraits that have a sharp focus on the subject, with a creamy, blurred-out background.To top it off, Redmi Note 5 Pro, for the first time, features Beautify 4.0—a method to software-tune images that uses algorithms developed especially for Mi Fans in India to adapt to beards and accessories such as bindis and nose rings.Featuring an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners, Redmi Note 5 Pro fits just as well in the hands while giving 12.5 percent more display area compared with smartphones using 16:9 screens.Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at INR 13,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and INR 16,999 for 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.Redmi Note 5 fills the shoes of its predecessor Redmi Note 4. Designed with the same 18:9 FHD+ display as Redmi Note 5 Pro, it features an SoC with a proven track record, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625.With an improved 12MP rear camera (with large 1.25μm pixels), up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Redmi Note 5 improves upon the bestselling Redmi Note 4 in every aspect. Redmi Note 5 will still feature the great battery life and reliability its predecessor was known for, while featuring upgrades in all other aspects.Like Redmi Note 5 Pro, it will feature an LED Selfie-light for the perfect selfie even in challenging lighting conditions.Redmi Note 5 is priced at INR 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and INR 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.Available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue color variants, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on 22 February 2018 at 12 noon. Post this, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be made available every Wednesday.