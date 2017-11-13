Redmi Note 4: ₹1,000 permanent price drop

Exciting news Mi Fans:
We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999!
Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017
The phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will now come at a price of ₹ 11,999. For the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant now you will have to shell out a sum of ₹9999.
With the discounted rate Redmi note 4 which comes with a 13 megapixel BSI CMOS camera will now be available at mi.com and flipkart.com.
Image: mi.com
The “India's no. 1 selling smartphone” comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and a 2.5D curved glass. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. The phone with a powerful 4100 mAh battery will be Black, Dark Grey, and Gold colors.
