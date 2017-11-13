 Redmi Note 4: ₹1,000 permanent price drop
By: || Updated: 13 Nov 2017 05:07 PM
Image: Twitter @manukumarjain

New Delhi: Developed by Xiaomi Inc, Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain announced a price drop of Rs 1000 for its Redmi Note 4 phone.


The phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will now come at a price of ₹ 11,999. For the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant now you will have to shell out a sum of ₹9999.

With the discounted rate Redmi note 4 which comes with a 13 megapixel BSI CMOS camera will now be available at mi.com and flipkart.com.

Image: mi.com Image: mi.com

The “India's no. 1 selling smartphone” comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and a  2.5D curved glass. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. The phone with a powerful 4100 mAh battery will be Black, Dark Grey, and Gold colors.

