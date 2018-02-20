Read WhatsApp’s deleted messages through this 'feature'

As per reports by tech website The Next Web, it is claimed that there's one way to render the feature ineffective. When the recipient quotes your message and replies to it, the WhatsApp message will remain visible in the chat even if you delete it.
Image: @danielfalk2013/ Twitter
Last year, WhatsApp rolled out this feature to allow its over one billion user base to recall messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or a group.
The Next Web notes that quoted messages in chats continued to show in quotes even after they were wiped. It is said that this is not a bug and is a part of the feature. So if within these seven minutes that message is quoted, then the original message will successfully disappear but the deleted text continues to show in the recipient's quote.
In one particular flaw, discovered by Spanish tech blog AndroidJefe, it was possible to recover deleted messages from the Android notification history.
"Relying on third-party apps, users could browse the notification log to read purged texts," the report said.
For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 20 Feb 2018 06:25 PM