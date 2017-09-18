Prysm builds apps for Windows Devices and iPhones, making collaboration simple, quick and engaging

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Prysm, Inc., a leading digital workplace platform provider, today announced two new native apps for its digital workplace platform: one for Microsoft Windows 10-based devices using the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and the other for iPhones.

The new apps can be used with Prysm's existing room and web-access solutions to provide a single user experience tailored to how connected teams and individuals visualize and work with their preferred devices, applications and content.

Using Prysm increases user engagement by allowing quick, easy access for all participants, regardless of location. By allowing all participants to interact simultaneously with content, it creates the desired collaborative experience in which every meeting participant is fully engaged from beginning to end.

Prysm desktop features and benefits:

-Collaborate within native apps on a shared digital workplace, regardless of location-an industry first

-Flexibility to tailor access to each individual's style or place of work

-Easy movement of content from the desktop to a Prysm project within existing Windows functionality

-Seamless transitions between individual productivity tasks and team-based project work

-Maximizes existing and mixed IT infrastructures and technology investments

Prysm for iPhone features and benefits:

-Touch ID from the iPhone offers immediate, secure access to projects

-iPhone recognizes and connects users to in-room Prysm experiences, using PIN-based display login

-All users, including mobile users, can engage in projects in order to speed decisions

-Easily add files, content found from websites, or other apps on an iPhone to a shared workspace

-Participants can view any file associated with a project directly from an iPhone, without disturbing the view for others in the workspace

Users of Prysm's meeting room and web-access solutions can continue to expect the same experience they currently enjoy today, or switch between web and app access as needed for maximum productivity and ease of use.

At general availability, the desktop app will support Microsoft Windows 10-powered devices, including laptops, Surface devices and the Surface Hub via UWP, with plans to expand to other platforms in 2018. The Prysm desktop and Prysm for iPhone apps are expected to be available by the end of Q4 2017.

According to Gartner Research, "employee engagement correlates strongly with business performance. In work environments that demand ever-increasing levels of innovation, creativity, imaginative problem solving and collaboration across teams, worker motivation and engagement are key. Worker engagement platforms that use these techniques, and focus on improving the worker experience, can help increase worker motivation and engagement, thereby driving increased business performance and outcomes."

"At Prysm we are very aware that collaboration is a straight line to agility, productivity and - ultimately - business outcomes," said Paige O'Neill, CMO, Prysm.

"We are constantly improving the way users access Prysm solutions, so there are no barriers to collaboration. Because of this, we developed applications for Microsoft Windows 10-based devices and the iPhone that enable users to engage with the Prysm digital workplace platform in the way that works best for them, which will ultimately make individuals and teams more successful and efficient," added O'Neill.

Upcoming plans for the new desktop app includes expanding onto other platforms and unifying major collaboration tools from Cisco, IBM and Polycom, among others, within Prysm's digital workplace platform.

The company will showcase both apps at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in London on September 18-19, 2017. (ANI)