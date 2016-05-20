Pre-booking for LG G5 smartphone begins from May 21

New Delhi: LG Electronics India Limited said that the pre-booking for its G5 smartphone, which the company claims to be the world’s first modular smartphone, will open from May 21.The handset will be available for pre-booking at mobile stores, LG brand shops and online exclusively on Flipkart from May 21 to May 30 at Rs 52,990 .

The customers who pre-book the smartphone will get the companion device "LG Cam Plus" free along with the handset."The G5 is our most innovative smartphone till date and consumers would surely be awestruck on the most innovative modular concept of LG G5," said Amit Gujral, LG India's marketing head, mobiles, in a statement.LG G5 is equipped with the powerful and energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, which offers advanced features such as 64-bit performance, Qualcomm Adreno 530 graphics and lower-power Qualcomm Hexagon DSP as well as Qualcomm Spectra 14-bit dual image signal processors (ISPs).The Snapdragon 820 processor also has an integrated X12 LTE modem that supports download speeds of up to 600 Mbps and LTE Category 13 uplink speeds of up to 150 Mbps.