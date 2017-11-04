Portronics launches 'Ruffpad 10' re-writable LCD pad

New Delhi [India], Nov. 4 (ANI): Portable digital products provider Portronics 'RuffPad 10' a 10-inch Re-Writable LCD Pad, an extension of the RuffPad series from Portronics at Rs. 1,999.

The RuffPad 10 is an LCD drawing pad, which can be used for multiple activities like: as a writing pad, notice or memo pad, reminder and to-do list pad, play games like noughts and crosses or tic-tac-toe, kids doodle board cum handwriting practice cum math practice pad.

Buyers can use the stylus for clear and bright notes / images on the LCD writing pad. The stylus ensures high precision writing with hard brush calligraphy effect, like with a hard brush and a pencil, not a sketch pen.

The 'Erase' button allows the user to simply erase the existing content on the pad with a simple press of a button making the pad ready to take new instructions or sketches.

Maintaining security, the intelligent Lock key on the pad prevents accidental erasing of content on the pad. Once the lock is enabled, even if you accidentally press the Erase Button, the content on the pad will remain as it is.

RuffPad 10 is made of high quality durable plastic and can easily withstand pressure of your wrists while taking notes. The pressure-sensitive LCD writing surface is very rugged too. It is lightweight, ultra thin and handy device which is ideal of homes, offices and in-between.

The 10 inch large non-radiative screen of RuffPad 10 also allows sufficient space to take notes and hence is easy to read. Further, it comes with one 3V battery (like in watches) and one spare battery in the device.

Portronics RuffPad 10 is available in both online and offline stores with one year warranty.(ANI)