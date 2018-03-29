Pebble Pico 10,000 mAh power bank launched in India

New Delhi [India], Mar. 29 (ANI): Pebble, a premium mobile accessories, and acoustics provider announced the launch of Pebble Pico, the smallest 10,000 mAh power bank in its category with adaptive fast charging technology, a 10-way circuit protection system and digital capacity indicator to keep track of the charging.

A palm-sized device, Pebble Pico comes with distinctive safety advantages such as over voltage protection, short circuit protection, over discharge protection, and over current protection, and is capable of charging two devices simultaneously.

"Pebble Pico is an ultimate combination of design, power, and functionality. The name Pico is an implication to its size. The gadget is going to be a new generation disruption in the old generation power bank market. Pico is crafted as per the needs of the youth and those always on the go. It is an excellent solution to replenish the battery problem of smart devices," said Komal Agarwal, Director Marketing, Pebble.

The A+ Grade Li-ion battery cells-enabled power bank is equipped with dual USB 2.1A output and is compatible with smartphones, tablets, cameras, and iPods. With a fast-charging DC 5v-1A and DC 5V-2.1A USB outputs, the power bank also comes with fast recharging of DC5V-2A.

The Pebble Pico power bank is available at a retail price of Rs. 2750 in a colour combination of black and white. It can be purchased from leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon or Pebble's official website (pebblecart.com) at Rs. 1599. (ANI)