Pebble launches PB66 power bank in collaboration with Amazon

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Pebble, a mobile accessories and travel gadgets dealer announced the launch of its portable and durable PB66 20,000mAh power bank, exclusively in collaboration with Amazon.

The power bank comes with a scratch resistant perforated exterior on the device that provides comfortable and slip-resistant hold. It also comes with a 2.1A output and two ports for ultra fast charging technology.

The LED indicator indicates the charging status without a hassle, while the multiple protection mechanisms safeguard the electronic devices and the power bank from over-charging and over-discharging. It also protects from over voltage and short circuit.

"There has been a constant growth in the use of hi-tech devices that have become the sole reason for the flourishing of the Power bank market. The Pebble PB66 20,000 Power Bank is being launched in an exclusive collaboration with Amazon. Pebble PB66 is a power bank that compliments your phone naturally and offers impeccable charging experience, thus making it the ultimate on-the-go pick," said director marketing Pebble, Komal Agarwal.

The device is equipped with Grade A+ Li-ion battery and 4 LED indicators to display the charging status. It features an output capacity of 74wH with USB output 1 being DC 5V-1A and USB output 2 being DC 5V-2.1A. Also, the input is DC 5V-2A enabling fast charging of the power bank itself.

Available in shades of black and white, Pebble PB660 20,000 mAh is priced at Rs. 3,990, with a special launch price of Rs. 1,990 on the Amazon Store. (ANI)