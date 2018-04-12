Oracle rolls out scalable loyalty platform

New Delhi [India], Apr. 12 (ANI): In a bid to help organisations build and retain loyal customers, Oracle announced the extension of its Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite with the introduction of the most powerful and scalable loyalty platform in the cloud.

Oracle Loyalty empowers customer experience professionals to engage and delight users with personalised loyalty programmes spanning every phase of the customer lifecycle.

As customers expect and experiment more, it is increasingly hard for organisations to deliver experiences that build and maintain customer loyalty. To help address this challenge, Oracle Loyalty enables organisations to deliver relevant, unified omnichannel loyalty programs that are seamlessly integrated with existing customer experience initiatives. As a result, customer experience professionals can take advantage of loyalty programs to innovate faster and accelerate customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

"Not only does it cost seven times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one, but a loyal customer can help an organisation acquire more customers, increase revenue and differentiate its products or services. While the business benefits of building and maintaining loyal customers are clear, it can be extremely expensive and complex. Oracle Loyalty removes these barriers and empowers brands to build customer loyalty by delivering integrated, engaging experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle," said Katrina Gosek, senior director, digital customer product strategy, Oracle.

Built on proven industry best practices, Oracle Loyalty enables loyalty programme managers to easily build and manage loyalty programmes that are innovative, unified and customer-centric.

Available worldwide in 20 languages, Oracle Loyalty is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organisations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.

By providing a platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI