OnePlus announces exciting offers on OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5T device with "Face Lock" feature, 18:9 display and an enhanced low-light camera technology is currently available in 64 GB and 128 GB (midnight black) variants for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.With the latest offers, users can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback on using ICICI bank credit and debit card and no cost EMI for 3 months on the purchase of any variant of the OnePlus 5T on Amazon.in between 8th and 14th March only, OnePlus said in a statement.The cash back offer will also be applicable on Oneplusstore.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore, it added.The OnePlus 5T was launched in November last year and marked the introduction of a 6-inch "Full Optic AMOLED Display" with an 18:9 aspect ratio to deliver a more immersive viewing experience.The device features a new "Sunlight Display" that adapts automatically to harsh light.The OnePlus 5T comes with the same main camera as that of OnePlus 5 but also houses an improved secondary camera for superior low-light photography.With "Intelligent Pixel" Technology, the secondary camera merges four pixels into one, reducing noise in low-light environments and enhancing clarity.OnePlus' operating system, OxygenOS, offers a refined Android experience that is faster than other Android experiences."OxygenOS" has "Face Unlock" feature which allows users to unlock the device just by looking at it. "Face Unlock" uses over 100 identifiers to unlock the OnePlus 5T.The phone, like its predecessors, comes with "Dash Charge" technology. A quick half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 5T enough power for the day.The device has super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The "Adreno 540 GPU" boosts graphical performance.