Date Revealed: OnePlus 6 launch date in India and pre-booking details announced

The new smartphone will be launched in Mumbai and the "OnePlus Community" will be the first to try out the device at the experience zone at the launch venue.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 08:27 PM
OnePlus 6 coming to India: Here are the details about pre-booking and launch date

Image: PTI

New Delhi: After the success of OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone player on Wednesday announced that its next flagship OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on May 17.

The new smartphone will be launched in Mumbai and the "OnePlus Community" will be the first to try out the device at the experience zone at the launch venue, the company said in a statement.

The device will be available for pre-bookings for "Amazon Prime Members" from May 21.

"OnePlus 6's glass design is centred around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel' and the glass back contains five printed layers of 'Nanotech Coating', a first in the smartphone industry," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said in a blog post.

The advantages of glass over metal are manifold.

"The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge - the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one," Lau added.

OnePlus 5T, powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset, was launched last year in two variants, 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

First Published: 25 Apr 2018 12:47 PM
