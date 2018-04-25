Date Revealed: OnePlus 6 launch date in India and pre-booking details announced

The device will be available for pre-bookings for "Amazon Prime Members" from May 21.
"OnePlus 6's glass design is centred around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel' and the glass back contains five printed layers of 'Nanotech Coating', a first in the smartphone industry," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said in a blog post.
The advantages of glass over metal are manifold.
"The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge - the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one," Lau added.
OnePlus 5T, powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset, was launched last year in two variants, 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.
