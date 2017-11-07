OnePlus 5T: Unveils on November 16, flash sale on November 21

This time the company sports the tagline "A New View" and in a series of tweets, the company also disclosed an image which showed the intersection of West 34th Street and Broadway, located in Manhattan, New York City. This is where the launch event of the phone will take place.
Thanks to the company CEO, Pete Lau, OnePlus is not planning to hop on the bandwagon of wireless audio technology. We already know that the model is going to retain its 3.5 mm headphone jack so as far as OnePlus 5T is concerned so the user will not have to buy an expensive set of Bluetooth headphones. The company also claims that the phone will come with one of the industry's most powerful video stabilization solutions, as well as one of its most accurate sRGB display calibrations.
On Friday, OnePlus had also tweeted a photo where the OnePlus 5 was placed on top of the OnePlus 5T. To the naked eyes, they look roughly of the same size.
5Tacked. #OnePlus5 #OnePlus5T pic.twitter.com/lLNznnDYXb
— OnePlus (@oneplus) November 3, 2017
The ticket sale for the launch event will start from start November 8. If you want to attend the event without spending a single penny then follow the Instagram page of OnePlus, take a photo on Instagram of yourself and your guest and tag the photo with #OnePlusNYC . Once you are done with this, you will have to fill this form.
In India, a OnePlus 5T devotee can get his/her device through a flash sale on November 21, while official sales start on November 28. In North America and Europe, the phone will be available on November 21, while in China OnePlus 5T will be available on December 1.
First Published: 07 Nov 2017 09:19 AM