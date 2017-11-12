OnePlus 5T unboxing video leaks ahead of official announcement

YouTube screenshot. Image: EliTdrone, YoutubeThe video was uploaded to YouTube by EliTdrone. It shows you everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5T before the smartphone gets revealed in New York on November 16.The major difference between the OnePlus 5 and 5T is the display. To make room for the longer display, OnePlus has opted for bezel-less display in OnePlus 5T. According to reports, it will be 6-inch full HD optic display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The edge-to-edge screen will have a resolution of 1080x2160. Also, OnePlus has pushed fingerprint scanner in OnePlus 5T at back.YouTube screenshot. Image: EliTdrone, YoutubeOtherwise OnePlus 5T will largely be similar to the OnePlus 5 in terms of specifications.OnePlus 5T will run on quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at 2.45GHz and coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. There will be two variants of OnePlus 5T: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.YouTube screenshot. Image: EliTdrone, YoutubeThe smartphone is tipped to run on Oxygen OS based on Android Oreo. There is also a 3300mAh battery on board, which is charged via USB Type-C and supports the company's Dash Charge technology.We already know that the model is going to retain its 3.5 mm headphone jack so as far as OnePlus 5T is concerned so the user will not have to buy an expensive set of Bluetooth headphones. The company also claims that the phone will come with one of the industry's most powerful video stabilization solutions, as well as one of its most accurate sRGB display calibrations.