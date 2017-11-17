OnePlus 5T, the 'all-screen' experience at Rs 37999

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The latest Android smartphone from Chinese upstart OnePlus offers the new all-screen experience, but at less than half the price of an iPhone X.

The OnePlus 5T is a refinement of the OnePlus 5, the company's most popular product to date, offering key hardware and software updates inspired by the active OnePlus community, including a higher resolution, 18:9 display, enhanced low-light camera performance, and numerous new software features.

"The feedback on the OnePlus 5 has been very positive, but there were some areas where we saw room for improvement to create an even better user experience," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau.

He added, "We love nothing more than offering our community the latest and greatest technology and a user experience to beat expectations. Once again, we've worked hard to refine every last detail."

Commenting on the launch, Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India, said, "Amazon.in has successfully brought the flagship OnePlus smartphone devices to Indian customers, reiterating our long-term exclusive partnership with the brand since 2014, we are thrilled to offer our customers exclusive access to yet another impressive smartphone, the OnePlus 5T."

He noted that this smartphone comes with Full Optic AMOLED display and an enhance camera performance in low-light.

The OnePlus 5T marks the introduction of a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio to deliver a more immersive viewing experience, all while keeping a form factor similar to that of the OnePlus 5.

Thanks to the built-in software algorithm, the OnePlus 5T's Full Optic AMOLED display features a new Sunlight Display that adapts automatically to harsh light to facilitate a great viewing experience.

In addition to enhancing the visual appearance of the device, the larger display helps to improve the overall user experience. Users can calibrate their screens based on their viewing preferences across four different modes, including default, sRGB, DCI-P3 and adaptive.

To ensure the OnePlus 5T's seamless front design, OnePlus moved its famously fast ceramic fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone in under 0.2 seconds, to the back of the device. The seamless aluminum unibody of the OnePlus 5T is both functionally and visually slim, creating a phone that is not only comfortable to hold but extremely durable. Designed with painstaking attention to detail, the OnePlus 5T continues OnePlus design's proud tradition of refinement and total cohesion.

The OnePlus 5T comes with key improvements that enhance camera performance in low-light. The OnePlus 5T features the same main camera as that of the OnePlus 5, but boasts an improved secondary camera equipped with a large f/1.7 aperture for superior low light photography. With Intelligent Pixel Technology - first implemented on the OnePlus 3T's front camera - the OnePlus 5T's secondary camera merges four pixels into one, reducing noise in low-light environments and enhancing clarity.

Additional software improvements have also been added to Portrait Mode to improve noise reduction. This is accomplished through new multi-frame algorithms that compare different frames of the same scene to filter out inconsistencies and improve the overall clarity of portraits.

OnePlus' operating system, OxygenOS, offers a refined Android experience that is faster, cleaner and more customizable than other Android experiences.

OxygenOS' new platform enables a more streamlined software development process, resulting in faster, more consistent updates guided largely by user feedback. Newly added to OxygenOS is Face Unlock, which allows OnePlus users to unlock their phone just by looking at their device. One of the fastest on the Android market, Face Unlock uses over 100 identifiers to unlock the OnePlus 5T.

Similar to its approach to hardware, OnePlus' approach to software is centered around an experience that is refined, efficient and minimalistic. New features are vetted by OnePlus users through channels like the OxygenOS Beta Program and only added once OnePlus is confident the features can improve the way users use their phone.

First introduced with the OnePlus 3, Dash Charge is one of the fastest charging solutions on the global market and a favorite feature amongst OnePlus users. A quick half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 5T enough power for the day. By carrying more current and shifting the power management from the handset to the adapter to keep the phone cooler during charging, Dash Charge can continue to fast charge the OnePlus 5T even while using GPS or playing graphically intensive games.

The OnePlus 5T offers a smooth experience through a combination of powerful hardware and intelligent software that works seamlessly together. With up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 5T can run a large number of apps in the background without a single second of lag, allowing users to switch between apps with ease. The OnePlus 5T's dual-lane storage, based on UFS 2.1, ensures faster app loading and read/write speeds.

The OnePlus 5T takes advantage of one of the most powerful and energy efficient platforms on the market, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835. The Adreno 540 GPU boosts graphical performance, so users can play demanding games smoother than ever before.

The OnePlus 5T will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB (Midnight Black version) storage options and retail at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 5T will be available in an early access sale on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus experience store in Bangalore on November 21st, 2017 at 4.30 pm. OnePlus 5T open sales begins on November 28, 2017 in India along with EU and U.S. market. (ANI)