OnePlus 5T: Leaked images, specs, release date and everything you should know

Following the leaked promotional image, which teased a new edge-to-edge display and fingerprint scanner at back, a listing of the OnePlus 5T appeared on online retailer Oppomart.The OnePlus 5T will largely be similar to the OnePlus 5 in terms of specifications.To make room for the longer display, OnePlus is likely to opt for bezel-less display in OnePlus 5T. Pictures claiming to be the OnePlus 5T surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo showing a device with thinner top and bottom bezels, making way for an 18:9 ratio display. As per roumors, it will be 6-inch full HD optic display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The edge-to-edge screen will have a resolution of 1080x2160.According to the listings on Oppomart, OnePlus 5T will sport dual camera setup having 20-megapixel camera with f/2.6 aperture and 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture.OnePlus 5T will run on quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at 2.45GHz and coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. There will be two variants of OnePlus 5T: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppomart lists both a 64GB and 128GB model of the OnePlus 5T, with delivery of the new flagship smartphone expected in late November. The smartphone is tipped to run on Oxygen OS based on Android Oreo. There is also a 3300mAh battery on board, which is charged via USB Type-C and supports the company's Dash Charge technology.Twitter leaker Evan Blass recently tweeted that the OnePlus 5T will be launched post November 20. However, there are reports that suggest OnePlus 5T may be unveiled on Nocember 16.The 64GB model is listed as $549, roughly Rs. 35,500 converted, while the 128GB variant may cost you $649, roughly Rs. 42,000.6-inch screen2,560x1,440-pixel resolution with a 18:9 aspect ratio16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear camerasSnapdragon 835 processor6GB/8GB of RAM64GB/128GB of storage3,450mAh batteryOnePlus 5 was launched in India on June 22 and was first available in the country exclusively through Amazon. It was powered by Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and 16MP front shooter.The Midnight Black version (8 GB RAM/128 GB storage) was priced at Rs 37,999, while the price for Slate Gray version (6 GB RAM/64 GB storage) was Rs 32,999.