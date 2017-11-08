OnePlus 5T to launch at same price as OnePlus 5: Report

The 'document' with TechRadar reveals the price of the upcoming smartphone on O2's network, suggesting it will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. However there is no hint of OnePlus 5T's 256GB version..
Shortly after its launch, the phone will hit the market from November 21.
This time the company sports the tagline "A New View" and in a series of tweets, the company also disclosed an image which showed the intersection of West 34th Street and Broadway, located in Manhattan, New York City. This is where the launch event of the phone will take place.
Thanks to the company CEO, Pete Lau, OnePlus is not planning to hop on the bandwagon of wireless audio technology. We already know that the model is going to retain its 3.5 mm headphone jack so as far as OnePlus 5T is concerned so the user will not have to buy an expensive set of Bluetooth headphones. The company also claims that the phone will come with one of the industry's most powerful video stabilization solutions, as well as one of its most accurate sRGB display calibrations.
On Friday, OnePlus had also tweeted a photo where the OnePlus 5 was placed on top of the OnePlus 5T. To the naked eyes, they look roughly of the same size.
The ticket sale for the launch event will start from start November 8. If you want to attend the event without spending a single penny then follow the Instagram page of OnePlus, take a photo on Instagram of yourself and your guest and tag the photo with #OnePlusNYC . Once you are done with this, you will have to fill this form.
In India, a OnePlus 5T devotee can get his/her device through a flash sale on November 21, while official sales start on November 28. In North America and Europe, the phone will be available on November 21, while in China OnePlus 5T will be available on December 1.
Reports that OnePlus will soon launch OnePlus 5T, successor to the OnePlus 5, were doing rounds since the past few weeks. Even before official confirmation, OnePlus 5T had surfaced online along with 'price' and 'specifications'.
Following the leaked promotional image, which teased a new edge-to-edge display and fingerprint scanner at back, a listing of the OnePlus 5T appeared on online retailer Oppomart.
The OnePlus 5T will largely be similar to the OnePlus 5 in terms of specifications.
To make room for the longer display, OnePlus is likely to opt for bezel-less display in OnePlus 5T. Pictures claiming to be the OnePlus 5T surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo showing a device with thinner top and bottom bezels, making way for an 18:9 ratio display. As per roumors, it will be 6-inch full HD optic display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The edge-to-edge screen will have a resolution of 1080x2160.
According to the listings on Oppomart, OnePlus 5T will sport dual camera setup having 20-megapixel camera with f/2.6 aperture and 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture.
OnePlus 5T will run on quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, clocked at 2.45GHz and coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. There will be two variants of OnePlus 5T: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppomart lists both a 64GB and 128GB model of the OnePlus 5T, with delivery of the new flagship smartphone expected in late November. The smartphone is tipped to run on Oxygen OS based on Android Oreo. There is also a 3300mAh battery on board, which is charged via USB Type-C and supports the company's Dash Charge technology.
Twitter leaker Evan Blass recently tweeted that the OnePlus 5T will be launched post November 20. However, there are reports that suggest OnePlus 5T may be unveiled on Nocember 16.
The 64GB model is listed as $549, roughly Rs. 35,500 converted, while the 128GB variant may cost you $649, roughly Rs. 42,000.
Leaked specifications of One Plus5T
6-inch screen
2,560x1,440-pixel resolution with a 18:9 aspect ratio
16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras
Snapdragon 835 processor
6GB/8GB of RAM
64GB/128GB of storage
3,450mAh battery
OnePlus 5 was launched in India on June 22 and was first available in the country exclusively through Amazon. It was powered by Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and 16MP front shooter.
The Midnight Black version (8 GB RAM/128 GB storage) was priced at Rs 37,999, while the price for Slate Gray version (6 GB RAM/64 GB storage) was Rs 32,999.
