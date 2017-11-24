 OnePlus 5T goes out of stock within 5 minutes
OnePlus 5T also broke the company's launch-day sales record and became the company's fastest-selling device in six hours

By: || Updated: 24 Nov 2017 05:39 PM
Image: oneplusstore.in

New Delhi: Chinese Smartphone maker OnePlus on Friday said that it sold out its newly-launched OnePlus 5T within five minutes of the special one-hour preview sale on Amazon.Due to the overwhelming response from our fans, the #OnePlus5T was sold out within 5 mins on @amazonIN!

"We have seen unprecedented customer response to the early access sales, in India as well as globally. Hundreds of fans stormed our 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

"We are happy to announce that OnePlus 5T will go on open sale, starting on November 28, across all channels including Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in, select Croma stores and 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Agarwal added.

OnePlus 5T also broke the company's launch-day sales record and became the company's fastest-selling device in six hours, the company said.

The OnePlus 5T is a refinement of the OnePlus 5, the company's most popular product to date, offering key hardware and software updates inspired by the active OnePlus community, including a higher resolution, 18:9 display, enhanced low-light camera performance, and numerous new software features. The device features a new "Sunlight Display" that adapts automatically to harsh light.

To ensure the OnePlus 5T’s seamless front design, OnePlus moved its famously fast ceramic fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone in under 0.2 seconds, to the back of the device.

The OnePlus 5T comes with the same main camera as that of OnePlus 5 but also houses an improved secondary camera for superior low-light photography.

First introduced with the OnePlus 3, Dash Charge is one of the fastest charging solutions on the global market and a favorite feature amongst OnePlus users. A quick half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 5T enough power for the day.

