Now users to get synced ‘story’ on Facebook and Messenger

The social media giant Facebook is all set to synchronize its ‘stories’ feature from both Facebook and Messenger app. Here the stories appear for 24 hours.As per reports of TechCrunch, now the user won’t see a ‘Story’ as unviewed in one app if you already have seen it on the other. Facebook product manager Connor Hayes told TechCrunch “We needed to make it easier for people to share Stories across different apps,”The camera will remain distinct in both the places where Facebook will be more focused on augmented reality masks and effects while Messenger will give more emphasis on adding captions and stylized text. Till now the stories feature was called ‘day’ inside the Messenger application. After the update, the synchronized feature will be called ‘stories’ on both Facebook and Messanger.Another interesting feature that Facebook is adding is the collaborative Facebook Stories for Groups and Events. This feature would be very beneficial for parties, weddings, and other group events.Reportedly, Facebook will be adding updated privacy controls for Stories. Here just like another post the user can now make a ‘story’ visible to the public, friends only, friends and connections (which includes non-friends you’ve “added” on Messenger) or a custom list of specific friends.