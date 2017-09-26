Nokia 8 with dual camera setup launched: Price, specifications, features and more



In the box: Your Nokia 8, Charger, Charging/data cable, Headset, Quick guide, SIM door key



Design: Size 151.5mm x 73.7mm x 7.9mm



Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper



Network and connectivity: Network speed LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC (sharing) ANT+



Performance: Operating system Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat, RAM 4 GB LPPDDR4X, CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform, Octa core, (4* 2.5GHz Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU + 4* 1.8GHz Kryo) qualcomm_snapdragon_logo@2x.png



Storage: Internal memory 64 GB1 UFS2.1, MicroSD card slot Up to 256 GB



Audio: Connector 3.5mm AHJ headphone jack, 3-mics



Display: Size and type 5.3” IPS QHD, Resolution 2560 x 1440, Material Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 2.5D Glass



Camera and flash: Primary camera 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash, Front-facing camera 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash



Connectivity and sensors: Connectivity Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps)



Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope,



Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer



SIM: slot 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot



Battery and charging: Battery type 3090mAh2, non-removable

Others: Splashproof (IP54)



The phone features 13MP + 13 MP rear camera system with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), IR range finder and dual tone flash.The selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.The device has "Dual-Sight" video or "Bothie" feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a splitscreen visual, for both photos and videos."We've worked to bring three world firsts -- the debut collaboration with ZEISS, OZO spatial 360 degree audio and real-time livestreaming using 'Dual-Sight' mode," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President-India, HMD Global, in a statement.There is a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS). A 3090mAh battery powers the device which is comes with Qualcomm "Quick Charge" compatibility.There is 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot to expand storage up to 256GB.Full Specifications:(With inputs from IANS)