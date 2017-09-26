Nokia 8 with dual camera setup launched: Price, specifications, features and more

The phone features 13MP + 13 MP rear camera system with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), IR range finder and dual tone flash.
The selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.
The device has "Dual-Sight" video or "Bothie" feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a splitscreen visual, for both photos and videos.
"We've worked to bring three world firsts -- the debut collaboration with ZEISS, OZO spatial 360 degree audio and real-time livestreaming using 'Dual-Sight' mode," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President-India, HMD Global, in a statement.
There is a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS). A 3090mAh battery powers the device which is comes with Qualcomm "Quick Charge" compatibility.
There is 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot to expand storage up to 256GB.
Full Specifications:
- In the box: Your Nokia 8, Charger, Charging/data cable, Headset, Quick guide, SIM door key
- Design: Size 151.5mm x 73.7mm x 7.9mm
- Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
- Network and connectivity: Network speed LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC (sharing) ANT+
- Performance: Operating system Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat, RAM 4 GB LPPDDR4X, CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform, Octa core, (4* 2.5GHz Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU + 4* 1.8GHz Kryo) qualcomm_snapdragon_logo@2x.png
- Storage: Internal memory 64 GB1 UFS2.1, MicroSD card slot Up to 256 GB
- Audio: Connector 3.5mm AHJ headphone jack, 3-mics
- Display: Size and type 5.3” IPS QHD, Resolution 2560 x 1440, Material Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, 2.5D Glass
- Camera and flash: Primary camera 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash, Front-facing camera 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash
- Connectivity and sensors: Connectivity Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps)
- Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope,
- Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer
- SIM: slot 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot
- Battery and charging: Battery type 3090mAh2, non-removable
Others: Splashproof (IP54)
(With inputs from IANS)
For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 26 Sep 2017 05:25 PM