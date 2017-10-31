Nokia 2 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications, release date, features and more

"People rely on their phones so much these days. We created a smartphone that can power through when other devices need a pit stop," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, in a statement.

Nokia 2 packs 4100mAh battery that offers two-day life, the company claimed.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset and features 5-inch LCD HD display with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS).The OS will be upgraded to latest Android Oreo OS in the future, the company said.“The new generation of Indians have leapfrogged to the digital world by embracing the smartphone. Mobile is the key device for over 90% Indians to access the internet. India is now the leading mobile data consumption market in the world. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform, the new Nokia 2 brings reliability, affordability and cutting-edge battery life to meet the requirements of the new age smartphone user,” Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India saidThe device houses 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and auto focus (AF) and 5MP selfie camera.The smartphone has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Nokia 2 is priced at at Euro 99 (roughly Rs 7,500).



Networks: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL, VoLTE, Video Calling, VoWiFi



CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform



OS: Android Nougat



RAM: RAM 1GB DDR3



Storage: 8GB e-MMC (up to 128GB with MicroSD card)



Display: 5.0” HD 1280 x 720 LTPS LCD, In-Cell Touch, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3



Camera: Primary camera: 8MP auto focus with LED flash; Front-facing camera: 5MP fixed focus



Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Beidou, FM/(RDS)



Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass



Battery: 4100 mAh



SIM slot: 2 Nano-SIM + 1 uSD slot (Dual SIM) / Nano-SIM + 1 uSD slot (Single SIM)



Input/output: Micro USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack



Dimensions: 143.5 x 71.3 x 9.30 mm



(With inouts from IANS)