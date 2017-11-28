Niantic drops a new legendary Pokemon, Ho-Oh

New York [USA], November 28 (ANI): Pokemon Go creator Niantic has surprised its user-base by dropping a new legendary Pokemon, Ho-Oh.
According to TechCrunch.com, Niantic usually debuts new Pokemon with a bit of fanfare, but this one showed up out of nowhere.
The location based augmented reality game requires a full squad of 20 trainers to catch the super-strong pocket monster.
However, the massive and super strong Pokemon is only up for grabs for a limited time.
The official Twitter handle of Pokemon Go read that Ho-Oh will appear in raid battles until December 12, 2017. (ANI)
