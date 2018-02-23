Netgear launches Orbi Pro Wi-Fi System for small businesses in India



Easy setup without wires: Deliver business-class WiFi everywhere without requiring additional, complicated wiring or installation costs



Tri-band high-speed WiFi: Delivers both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speeds even as more devices connect through the fast, dedicated wireless connection between the Orbi Pro Router and Satellite



Blazing-fast 802.11ac WiFi: Supports speeds up to 3Gbps (AC3000*)



Multiple SSIDs: Defines 3 dedicated and completely isolated WiFi networks for your business, employees, and customers



Grows with your Business: Easily extends WiFi network coverage up to 10,0000 square feet with additional Orbi Satellite(s)



Seven Gigabit Ethernet ports (3 on the router and 4 on the satellite): Support wired connections for devices to the Admin Network



Advanced security options: Supports WPA/WPA2-PSK



Flexible placement: Sits on a desktop or can be easily mounted to the ceiling or wall with included mounting solutions



Easy management: Creates secure, personalized, business-grade WiFi in minutes through the Orbi app or any web browser



The Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System for Small Businesses by NETGEAR (SRK60) with patented Fastlane3 technology joins Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System product family as the purpose-built WiFi solution designed for small business owners to install themselves.Netgear claims that the Orbi Pro is the perfect WiFi solution for commercial locations such as professional offices, restaurants, retail, or bed and breakfast inns, which would benefit from easy to set up WiFi. With Orbi Pro, there is no wiring, professional installation, or added IT costs, it said.“With the new Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System, DIY feature allows anyone to set up separate WiFi for guests, employees and business traffic. The product is designed to complement office décor as well, stated Marthesh Nagendra," Country Manager of Netgear said.The Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System includes an AC3000 router and matching satellite engineered to cover a site of 5,000 square feet, and up to 10,000 with two add-on satellites. With setup and management features that make it easy to add Orbi Pro satellites to cover larger areas, Orbi Pro delivers enterprise-class WiFi and advanced router features with the network performance and reliability a growing business demands.Admin, Employee and Guest Networks: Orbi Pro comes with three pre-defined WiFi networks for traffic separation: an administrative network for business connectivity, an employee network for internet access, and a guest network for visitors to enjoy the internet.Admin Network: Designed to provide access to critical infrastructures such as private servers, VoIP systems, or computers that contain sensitive data like patient files, Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, printers, etc. It enables access to the Gigabit Ethernet ports on Orbi for connecting wired devices.Employee Network: Designed for employee BYODs (Bring Your Own Device) which need access to the internet, but do not need access to the systems on the Admin Network or the Gigabit Ethernet Ports. It has an SSID that is different than the admin network, and its password can be easily changed as employees leave.Guest Access Network: Completely isolated from the other two networks, it is designed to be used by customers, patients, clients and other visitors. Their devices get access to the internet through a captive portal for only a limited amount of time as easily set by the network administrator.Pricing and Availability:Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-band WiFi System (SRK60) is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and ecommerce portals at a price of INR 39,000.