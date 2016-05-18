Namotel launches Achche Din smartphone for just Rs 99

After Freedom 251 and Docoss X1, another company has jumped into the market of unbelievably low priced smartphones. A company called Namotel has launched a mobile phone called ‘Achce Din’ for just Rs 99. Do you believe it?It has not been very long since Ringing Bells, a Noida based company introduced Freedom 251, a smartphone that shot into fame in no time. We haven’t yet forgotten the legal issues, criticisms and controversies faced by the company. We still don’t know about the fate of those people who booked the smartphone online, almost considering it their dream phone!Another company Docoss Multimedia Pvt Ltd claiming to have its office in Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently announced a smartphone for just Rs 888.Dubbed as the Docoss X1, the smartphone is being claimed to sport a 4 inch display screen, 1 GB RAM, 4 GB internal storage, dual core processor, 2 MP camera, and 0.2 MP Front camera. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 1,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 4.4 KitKat.Namotel ‘Achche Din’ has broken records as the company claims to offer similar features at a cost that is ten times lesser than Docoss phones.Namotel Acche Din has a 4-inch display, runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop, and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor along with 1 GB RAM and 4GB storage space. The smartphone will be available for booking between May 17 to 25, 2016.The website of the company said the original price of the mobile phone would be Rs 2,999. But the cost has been slashed to Rs 99. The phone would be available at cash-on-delivery basis and a delivery charge of Rs 199 (which is more than the cost of the phone) would be charged from the customer.Only those who have an ‘aadhar card’ would get the phone. The phone, the company claims, is made in India.