Moto unveils G4 and G4 Plus smartphones in India

After the huge success of Moto G third generation smartphones, the technology firm Motorola Mobility (a Lenovo brand) on Tuesday launched Moto G4 and G4 Plus devices in India.The Moto G4 and G4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch "Full HD" (1080p) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.The G4 smartphone packs the powerful 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor with octa-core CPUs, 3GB RAM and features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with flash for selfies.The G4 Plus also has same specifications but packs 16-megapixel laser auto-focus with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) to capture rich photos in dimly-lit environments.The G4 plus also includes Omni Vision Pure Cel Sensor to capture more natural photos. Some of the features include Professional mode, Auto HDR, Panorama, Drag to focus and exposure.Both the smartphones are fueled by 3,000 mAH batteries and features “TurboPower” charging that gives up to six hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of charging.The Moto G fourth generation comes in 2GB/16GB variant. The price for this device is yet to be disclosed.The Moto G4 plus comes in 2GB/16GB variant priced at Rs.13,499 and 3GB/32GB variant prices at Rs.14,999.These will be available on Amazon.in starting next month.