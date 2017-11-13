Moto X4: Priced at Rs 20,999, sale to exclusively start on Flipkart at 11:59 pm tonight

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched Moto X4 in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.







The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 22,999. The device will retail in super black and sterling blue colors exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hub shops, starting on Monday.





There is a 12MP + 8MP primary camera that comes with "Dual Autofocus Pixel" technology and a 16MP selfie camera with a low-light mode.The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.Moto X4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and IP68 water and dust resistance. The device is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery which comes with a 15W "TurboPower".