 Moto X4: Launch on 13 November, will be Flipkart exclusive
  Moto X4: Launch on 13 November, will be Flipkart exclusive

Moto X4: Launch on 13 November, will be Flipkart exclusive

With the tagline ‘experience perfection’, this smartphone is expected to come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

By: || Updated: 08 Nov 2017 09:43 AM
Moto X4: Launch on 13 November, will be Flipkart exclusive

Image: Twitter @motorolaindia

New Delhi: The Lenovo owned Motorola will be releasing the Moto X4 on 13 November and this time the company has planned to exclusively sell this phone through the e-commerce site Flipkart.



With the tagline ‘experience perfection’, this smartphone is expected to come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. The company also claims that the phone comes with IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water. Motorola has gone for glass on the front and back and has to an anodised aluminium frame.

Flipkart as well as Motorola India have been sharing teasers of the phone on their Twitter handles.



The device sports a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm audio jack. The comes with a  3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The 12 MP camera on the phone uses dual autofocus pixel technology and 1.4 um pixels, while the 8 MP camera claims to will give you a 120° field of view.

The Moto X4 was launched at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Later on, the company introduced Android One edition of the Moto X4 in the US.

Reportedly, the Moto X4 may be launched at a price of Rs. 23,999.

First Published:
