MIUI 9 update: 9 features from Xiaomi



Split Screen mode allows the user to use two applications side by side. Once you go to the recent tab option, the top left corner of the screen shows a split screen option. Clicking and dragging the application on it will enable the split screen mode. You can also adjust the screen space that each application takes.

Mi Video now supports popular video formats and subtitles. It groups episodes by a show and allows you to hide videos that you wish to keep private.

The MIUI 9 comes with a lightning fast and stable system. The company also claims that the applications now have accelerated application speed.

Now the system icons aren't static and launching, closing the new icon animations signifies the action.

In order to reduce clutter, the notification tab now groups all notifications on a by-app basis. The app also allows a quick reply to messages without opening the app.

Silent mode on the phone can now be enabled directly through the sound panel. The user can also configure a particular time to automatically disable silent mode.

In the calendar application, the user can also add panchang, horoscope. Just like many social media site, you can also revisit this day in the past.

Now effects in the photo editor of the phone allows you to doodle and add selective blur. The user can also edit background distractions within images without much hassle.

Xiaomi also introduced an India-centric feature, for example, the IRCTC text messages with ticket details will be shown in a card format.



After months of beta testing, the Chinese handset manufacturer Xiaomi has now started rolling out the global version update of MIUI 9 on its phone. The users can either go for the official OTA update or they can manually download and install the OTA file.Before updating, the Xiaomi users should make sure the battery of the phone is above 60 percent and should take the back-up of the apps and multimedia content.