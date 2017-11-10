MIUI 9 update: 9 features from Xiaomi

Before updating, the Xiaomi users should make sure the battery of the phone is above 60 percent and should take the back-up of the apps and multimedia content.
- Split Screen mode allows the user to use two applications side by side. Once you go to the recent tab option, the top left corner of the screen shows a split screen option. Clicking and dragging the application on it will enable the split screen mode. You can also adjust the screen space that each application takes.
- Mi Video now supports popular video formats and subtitles. It groups episodes by a show and allows you to hide videos that you wish to keep private.
- The MIUI 9 comes with a lightning fast and stable system. The company also claims that the applications now have accelerated application speed.
- Now the system icons aren't static and launching, closing the new icon animations signifies the action.
- In order to reduce clutter, the notification tab now groups all notifications on a by-app basis. The app also allows a quick reply to messages without opening the app.
- Silent mode on the phone can now be enabled directly through the sound panel. The user can also configure a particular time to automatically disable silent mode.
- In the calendar application, the user can also add panchang, horoscope. Just like many social media site, you can also revisit this day in the past.
- Now effects in the photo editor of the phone allows you to doodle and add selective blur. The user can also edit background distractions within images without much hassle.
- Xiaomi also introduced an India-centric feature, for example, the IRCTC text messages with ticket details will be shown in a card format.
First Published: 10 Nov 2017 11:20 AM