Microsoft, Xiaomi partner to develop AI-based gadgets

New York [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): In a first, tech giant Microsoft and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi are reportedly coming together to work on gadgets developed with superior technology such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

As per a report that appeared on The Verge, Microsoft will allow Xiaomi to use its cloud computing products, including Azure, to develop upgraded phones, laptops, and smart devices to bring them to an international market. Additionally, the partnership will also give Microsoft more reach and access to the Chinese market.

The report further noted that the two firms are in talks regarding the integration of Microsoft's voice assistant, Cortana, with the Mi AI speaker. They are also reportedly working on projects that will use different Microsoft AI technology, including conversational AI and speech, and services like Bing, Edge, and Skype.

In 2015, Microsoft and Xiaomi had inked a deal to test Windows 10 on Xiaomi devices. (ANI)