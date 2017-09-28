Microsoft Office 2019 to be available in second half of next year

New York [U.S.A.], September 28 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that Office 2019 would be available in the second half of 2018.

The 2019 suite is said to be for people who don't want their apps and services in the cloud, the CNN reports.

The suite will include the standard apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and server versions of Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business.

The company, at its Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, said that Office 2019 will include more IT features and server upgrades to improve usability, voice and security,

The apps will also come with better inking capabilities for mobile devices, such as pressure sensitivity and tilt effects.

The last major update to the suite was Microsoft Office 2016, which came out in 2015. (ANI)