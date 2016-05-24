Micromax launches two new selfie smartphones

Indian smartphone maker Micromax on Tuesday launched two new devices 'Bolt Selfie' and 'Canvas Selfie 4' for the first-time consumers and selfie lovers."With smartphones becoming the first device to capture precious moments with friends and family, a top class camera becomes a must-have feature while buying a phone," said Shubhajit Sen, chief marketing officer at Micromax, in a statement.The Rs.4,999 'Bolt Selfie' smartphone is equipped with a 5MP camera, both front and rear, along with "Face and Beauty Mode" and "Gesture Capture" modes.The 4G-enabled device packs 4.5-inch display screen and is powered by 1GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM. It has 8GB internal memory that can be expanded to 32GB.The 'Bolt Selfie' will be available on e-commerce website Flipkart in white and champagne colours.'Canvas Selfie 4' device comes with a 'Tap Sensor' on the rear for the first time that allows users to conveniently click a picture, swap camera from front to back and vice-versa.It can also be used to answer a call with a double tap.The device sports a 5-inch IPS display screen, 8MP front and rear camera along with 'Face Beauty' mode that allows users to balance facial features, soften complexions and remove skin blemishes.The device is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android Marshmallow operating system. It has 8GB of internal memory that can be expanded to 32GB.'Canvas Selfie 4' smartphone will be available offline from May end.