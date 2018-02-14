Mi LED TV 4: Xiaomi unveils “world’s thinnest LED TV”



Here’s #MiTV4 for you

- 4.9mm Ultra-thin

- 4K HDR frameless display

- 500K+ hours of content

- PatchWall: Revolutionary TV experience.

Priced at ₹39,999, it’ll available exclusively on @Flipkart, https://t.co/nVqFSYuXIq & Mi Home

— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2018



Here's a quick summary of the amazing #MiTV4! Check it out!



— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2018



PatchWall is India’s first TV OS that brings all the content from your STB & seamlessly integrates right on your homepage.

One Interface, One remote to interact with your STB! Isn’t that how it should’ve always been? #MiTV4 pic.twitter.com/S5iQ7L6uQr



— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 14, 2018

: In a significant move for Xiaomi globally, Mi TV made its way outside of China for the first time ever. Mi LED Smart TV 4 138.8 cm (55)* is the world’s thinnest LED TV at just 4.9mm slim, and comes with an intelligent content-first PatchWall software completely redesigned from the ground up for India. Starting from INR 39,999, Mi LED TV 4 is set to completely transform the TV industry in India.Featuring a large, 138.8cm (55 inch) 4K LED display with support for HDR10 content, Mi LED TV 4 provides more detail and richer colours. Along with this, Mi TV 4 also has a dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a truly cinematic experience.To create the almost-zero gap display of the Mi TV 4, Xiaomi used Corning Iris Glass light guide plate.An amazing display deserves great content, and Mi LED TV 4 will have PatchWall system, which redefines what a smart TV OS means. Completely redesigned from the ground up for India, Mi LED TV 4 brings together more than 15 different content partners, across 12 Indic languages, resulting in the most diverse and rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India — over 500,000 hours of content to watch, across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers, with over 80 percent free content.PatchWall is also the first Smart TV OS in the world to intelligently connect to set-top boxes, allowing users to switch to any channel, or specific TV show with just one click.Image: Twitter @XiaomiIndiaWith all this content available, the universal search makes it easy to find content to watch, along with personalized recommendations that get better the more users watch their Mi LED TV 4. There’s also support for 13 system languages including 12 Indic languages out of the box.Along with this, Mi Remote is incredibly easy to use, with just 11 buttons which is a stark contrast to traditional remotes full of buttons. Mi Remote can also replace your STB controller and control any HDMI device that supports CEC.Powering Mi LED TV 4 is an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor with a Mali-T830 GPU, which keeps PatchWall quick and fluid. Easily accessible at the back, Mi TV 4 has 3 HDMI ports (including 1 ARC port), and 2 USB ports (3.0+2.0), as well as an Ethernet port along with Dual-Band Wifi, and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices.Mi LED Smart TV 4 138.8 cm (55) will be available at a price of INR 39,999, on 22 February 2018, across Mi.com and Flipkart.