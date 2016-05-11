Meizu launches M3 Note in India at INR 9,999

Meizu has recently launched its new smartphone dubbed as the M3 Note in India with a price tag of INR 9,999.The smartphone is expected to go on sale from May 31, while the registrations have already started.Speaking about the technical specifications of the device, it comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD display along with a Dinorex scratch resistant glass. The M3 Note is being powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6755 Helio P10 processor coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.However, you can also expand the space up to 128 GB using a memory card in a dual SIM hybrid setup. The phone also supports dual standby mode.On the camera front, the M3 Note sports a 13 MP rear camera with 5 MP sensor on the front for selfies.