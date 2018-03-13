Luxury Personified launches Boompods' premium audio gear portfolio

New Delhi [India], Mar 13. (ANI): Luxury Personified, a distributor of luxury electronics and accessories in India launched Boompods' newest line of audio gears, namely Bassline, Sportpods 2, Sportpods VISION, Sportpods Race, and Retrobuds.

Bassline in-ear headphones come with passive noise cancelling feature, which brings clarity and bass to music. These headphones are compatible with almost all smartphones and possess features such as mic, play, pause, and switch tracks. Bassline in-ear headphones are currently available in two colours - black and grey.

Sportpods 2 wireless sports earphones are sweat-resistant with over-ear hooks to ensure constant music output. They have an integrated mic, easy touch control for swiftly juggling between calls and music, play/pause functionality, volume and track control, voice prompt connection instructions, and 3 silicon ear-tips for a comfortable secure fit. These earphones are available in four colour combinations - blue/green, white/orange, black/grey, and black/blue. They have a play time of 8 hours and charge time of 1.5 hours.

Sportpods VISION is a lightweight around-ear headphone, which allows users to move freely without the hassle of wires. They have an integrated mic, volume and track control, and users can skip songs and take calls at the touch of a button. These illuminated earphones are ideal for active lifestyles; are sweat resistant and offer a secure fit at all levels of activity. It is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0CSR technology and has an operating range of up to 10 meters. The headphones contain built-in lithium battery with up to 8 hours playback time, 6 hours talk time, and a speedy 2.5 hours charging time. Sportpods VISION is available in Blue, Red, Orange, and Green.

Retrobuds wireless earphones are IPX4 sweat proof and come with a magnetic clip for easy wearing, which ensures the perfect fit. They have tactile 3D controls for no-look function, adjustable loops to fit all ears, integrated mic, and play/pause/take call functionality. Retrobuds wireless earphones are available in four colour combinations - blue/green, white/pink, grey/orange, and black/grey, and have a play time of 4 hours and charge time of 1.5 hours.

Sportpods Race comes with in-ear sweat-resistant earbuds designed for on-the-move users. The ergonomic earpiece offers maximum comfort and the controls are located on a clip on pod remote so you can have easy controllability to adjust volume, change track, and take calls with just one touch. The earphones have a 5 hours long playtime, standby time of 100 hours, charge time of 1.5 Hours, 3 memory foam ear tip sizes, USB charging cable, and Bluetooth. They are available in impressive colours - Blue, Grey, Green, and Orange.

"We are always working towards adding innovative and futuristic products to our existing list of high-end luxury products. Boompods earphones are sturdy-smart-sleek-stylish and are available in stunning colours. They are must-have for all audiophiles who like to enjoy their music with powerful sound quality. Boompods audio gears will be an instant hit with gym freaks, daily commuters, and the youth," said Luv Malik, Director Luxury Personified.

Bassline in-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 499, Sportpods 2 at Rs. 2999, Sportpods VISION at Rs. 4999, Retrobuds at Rs. 2499, and Sportpods Race at Rs. 999. (ANI)