LG V30+ with FullVision display, dual-rear cameras launched in India



Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform



Display 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)



Memory V30+: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)



Camera -Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9/ 120°) -Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)



Battery: 3,300mAh



Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat



Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm



Weight 158g



Network LTE-A 4 Band CA



Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)



Colors Aurora Black / Cloud Silver



Others: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Crystal Clear Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Daydream / Google Assistant / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging



The device sports a 6-inch QHD+ display with the aspect ratio of 18:9 for the immersive viewing experience. LG plans to take on Samsung and other high-end players in low-light photography by introducing F1.6 aperture camera lens in its V30+. The device sports a dual camera module with 16MP standard-angle sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor.The main standard angle camera is supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus that combines both Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus.With a thickness of only 7.3mm and tipping the scale at 158g, LG claims the V30+ is the lightest among smartphones in the 6-inch and over category. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that covers both the front and back is curved all the way around the edge.The V30+ boots on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform to support Daydream, Google’s platform for high quality, mobile VR.It also has 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, dual-SIM connectivity, wireless charging and a 3,300mAh battery.With Face Recognition, the V30+ can be unlocked instantaneously using the front-facing camera and without pressing any buttons even when the phone’s display is off.The smartphone is IP68 water and dust resistance and can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes without impacting the function. It also supports fast charging and can power the battery from zero to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. The V30+ also offers wireless charging for the ultimate in convenience.V30+ is priced at Rs. 44,990 and will be exclusively available on Amazon. LG is offering a free one-time screen replacement worth Rs. 12,000, a free wireless charger worth roughly Rs. 3,000, on the purchase of V30+. Costumers will receive in-game purchases worth Rs. 6,500 when downloading and installing the popular game Beat Fever by WRKSHP.