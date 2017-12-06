LG V30+ India launch date revealed

The V30+ boasts one of the most advanced cameras in the smartphone industry, with one of the dual-lens rear cameras adopting an aperture of F1.6.
The six-inch LG V30+ comes with a screen ratio of 18:9 with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. LG V30 was the first smartphone in the V series to use an OLED display.
The device will also feature a top-notch dual-lens camera arrangement with an aperture of F1.6. This will make the lens the fastest in terms of aperture among key flagship phones sold in the market.
A lower f-stop indicates a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to improved low light capabilities as well as the ability to blur out the background. The f-stop of the Galaxy Note 8 stands at F1.7.
The V30+ also comes with the Hi-Fi Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) for improved audio. The LG V30+ is powered by a 3300mAh battery with wireless fast charging which supports 3.0 quick charge.
The smartphone will be launched on December 13 in Delhi.
(With inputs from IANS)
