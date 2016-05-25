LG brings ultralight 14-inch laptop to India

New Delhi: First unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, South Korean company LG Electronics has now launched its ultra-light "Gram PC" in India.



The device is available on mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm and will soon be available at all LG brand stores and IT multi-brand outlets, the company said in a statement.



Despite a larger 14-inch screen size, LG Gram PC 14 weighs just 980 grams.



"The LG Gram PC is the newest addition to our monitor and PC portfolio and we are thrilled about it as it brings breathtaking aesthetics and unparalleled user experience to the consumers," said Sanjeev Mittal, PGMH, IT products, LG India.



With a 6th Gen Intel Core processor and Windows 10, the LG gram 14 prioritises both productivity and mobility.



The device is available in two models. The first model with 14-inch screen size, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs.94,990.



The other model is available with 14-inch screen size, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and black colour for Rs.79,990.



