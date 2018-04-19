Lemon Mobiles to establish manufacturing unit in Noida

New Delhi [India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Lemon Mobiles, a home-grown mobile brand from Lemon Electronics Limited, announced the establishment of a new manufacturing unit for mobile phones and LED TVs at Noida.

With an estimated investment of Rs 150 Cr, the proposed facility will be equipped to produce one million mobile handsets and 60K LED TVs per month.

After the plant comes into operations in 2020, the company aims to hit Rs.1000 crore top line in the next three years. It also plans to set up an R&D and Testing Lab facility in Shenzhen, China to design the next-generation mobile handsets.

The brand's current product portfolio includes feature phones, smartphones, and LED TVs at a budget-friendly price. Aiming to capture a bigger share of the Indian smartphone market, the brand is planning to launch 6-7 new smartphones in 4K - an 8K category in the coming months

"The revamped brand approach is in line with Lemon Mobiles' next growth strategy in the Indian market. The new manufacturing unit and R&D facility bring a significant potential for the brand to bounce back and continue its commitment towards product innovation and customer satisfaction. We have planned to come back with robust strategies to fulfill the long-term needs of our consumers," said Kapil Chugh, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Electronics Limited.

For its newly proposed R&D and testing centre in China, Lemon Mobiles plans to hire over 100 engineers who will help the brand in driving the innovation targeted for Indian consumers. As part of its international expansion, the company also intends to setup a manufacturing unit in China. (ANI)

