It's raining Valentine's Day offers on mobile phones: Here's what Google is offering on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Whether your celebration is a simple cozy evening at home or a weekend getaway with the love of your life, Google Pixel 2 will help you plan every activity on the day and make it special. Just ask and you’ll get answers - from the party venue, music, to the menu, the Google Assistant on Pixel has got you covered. For example, a query like “Chinese Restaurants near me” or “play romantic 90’s songs” will help you plan a great meal and set the mood!Treasure this V-day for a lifetime: As every celebration is incomplete without pictures, you can capture your favorite V-Day moments with Google Pixel 2. With great pictures even in low light and unlimited photo and video storage in Google Photos, treasure those timeless moments with the world’s best phone camera.Speaking of photos, every Pixel 2 uses computational photography and machine learning that powers Pixel’s HDR+ technology. And now, thanks to the newly-enabled Pixel Visual Core co-processor, the power of the Pixel 2 camera is now available even to apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, along with many others coming up.Planning a fun jaunt at the beach? Fear not – Google Pixel 2 with its IP67 rating is both dustproof and waterproof, so no need to hold back if you happen to be caught in a spur-of-the-moment splash battle!Moreover, starting 12th Feb to the end of the month there is a ‘best buy’ offer of INR 49,999 on Pixel 2 and INR 61,999 on Pixel 2 XL. That’s not all, on top of this offer is an additional cash back of upto INR 10,000 on Citibank, and a no-cost EMI upto 12 months on other select banks.Pixel 2 is loaded with a better camera that not only lets you take great pictures but helps you understand the world around you; a battery that lasts all day; and an Assistant that helps you get more done.It comes in two sizes, with the same great camera in both: the 5-inch Pixel 2 with a crystal-clear cinematic OLED display, which comes in Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue color variants, and the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL with its razor-sharp pOLED display with rounded corners and a slim bezel that comes in Just Black and Black & White color options.