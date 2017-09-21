itel launches S41 with fingerprint sensor at Rs. 6,990

New Delhi [India], Sep 21 (ANI): After being consistently ranked as the 2nd largest mobile phone player by shipment in India, itel Mobile is all set to further fortify its leadership position with the launch of its flagship smartphone, the Selfiepro S41.

The latest offering from itel Mobile is the first VoLTE smartphone in the country which comes equipped with premium, best-in-class features like 3 GB RAM and fingerprint sensor - all at a jaw-dropping price point of INR 6,990! Power-packed, visually stunning, and aesthetically designed, the SelfiePro S41 is, without a doubt, the best smartphone in the sub Rs. 7,000 category at present. The launch marks a new era for itel as a major disruptor in the Indian smartphone market.

"S41 offers the perfect confluence of technology, style, and functionality, something that's hard-to-find in a single product offering at this price point. The final form of S41 has truly emerged as a feather in the cap of itel's extensive product portfolio with a potential to acquire an overwhelming response from users across the country. By providing aspiring smartphone owners with a plethora of features at such a competitive price point in the aggressive offline space backed by superior service proposition, S41 emerges as an all-round winner in the category," said chief executive officer itel and Spice Devices, Sudhir Kumar.

Big on power, big on performance, big on fun

Operating on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, S41 is designed to meet the diverse requirements of its users and to give them an unparalleled smartphone usage experience. Powered by 1.25 GHz Mediatek quadcore processor and paired with a 3 GB RAM spec makes it one of the most powerful smartphones in its category. The 3GB RAM makes it the perfect fit for resource-intensive applications like games.

With its 16 GB internal memory expandable to an additional 32GB, users can store videos and photos, download/update applications, and install the latest games without worrying about their storage space running out. It also handles the other concern of 'running out of juice' with its 2700 mAh Li-Polymer battery, which ensures the fun isn't interrupted by frequent trips to the charging port.

With an 8MP auto focus rear camera with flash as well as an 8MP full-frame front camera with flash, the S41 is designed to capture important moments and turn them into lasting memories. The rear camera comes equipped with a professional camera mode for photo-buffs with an eye for the perfect picture, while 120-degree panorama enables them to capture more within a single shot. The smartphone also comes equipped with face beauty and night mode features, making it possible to take clear, crisp, bright, and high-definition photos with minimal hassle.

Even photo editing is just a matter of a few clicks with the S41, which comes with seven celebrity makeup effects, 10 custom beauty makeup effects, and 17 beautiful makeovers. Popular face masks can additionally be used to add an element of fun and quirkiness to any photo.

Con'fingure'ing it for maximum security and personalisation

With the S41 coming equipped with premium features like fingerprint sensor, users no longer need to bother with complicated lock patterns and codes, as a single finger touch allows them to access and keep their private data more secure, more conveniently. Additionally, be it taking a screenshot with three fingers or using customisable insta-gestures to access specific applications within no time, the S41 is designed for maximum functionality with minimum effort. With its back fingerprint scanner, it allows users to click a selfie within 0.1 seconds, answer and record calls, and configure up to five different applications to five fingers for quick app launch, the latest offering from itel literally makes everything accessible at the users' fingertips.

Looks good, feels good

Created for maximum elegance and comfort, the S41 has arc-shaped edges and an ergonomically-designed back cover for firmer grip. Its good looks are complemented by its 5" HD IPS curved full laminated glass display, which enables brighter, more vivid colour reproduction with high contrast ratio to ensure superior screen visibility even in sunlight.

Social and stylish: The perfect combination

And what will a smartphone be today without high-speed internet connectivity and social media apps? The S41 comes with 4G VoLTE/ViLTE capability and provides users with the option of using two accounts on a single social media app like WhatsApp, doubling the social fun and making it possible to stay connected, faster and better. Priced at Rs. 6,990, the sleek, stylish, elegantly designed smartphone from itel Mobile comes in shades of slate grey and obsidian black. (ANI)