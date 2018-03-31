Is WhatsApp chat activity being tracked?

London [UK], Mar. 31 (ANI): While data breach seems to be the flavour of the season, a new app was spotted recently that reportedly tracks a user's chat activity on Facebook-owned WhatsApp.
The app titled Chatwatch reportedly lets people in a user's contact list know when they are available to chat on WhatsApp, whether one's messages are being read, and how often one checks the app, all using WhatsApp's online/offline feature.
As per mirror.co.uk, the app can gain access to the above data even if a user has disabled WhatsApp's "Last Seen" feature.
The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has always advocated user privacy and incorporated encryption of data. WhatsApp is encrypted end-to-end, so the contents of the messages can't be seen.
On a related note, Chatwatch has reportedly been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.