iPhone X: Screen unresponsive in cold weather, Apple promises fix

After admitting that the iPhone X can temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather conditions, Apple is reportedly planning a software update to fix the issue."It appears the 'coldgate' problem with iPhone X was happening at temperatures close to zero degrees but still within the recommended temperature range," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday.Some iPhone X users had complained last week about their phone screen not working in cold temperatures."In certain conditions, the iPhone X will temporarily be unable to respond to user input if the temperature of the surrounding environment suddenly dropped," the report quoted Apple as saying.The iPhone maker said it will issue a fix in an upcoming software update as it does not appear to be an inherent hardware fault.The Cupertino-based giant has so far released several updates for iOS 11, including iOS 11.1.The company has not specified an exact time-frame for the "coldgate" bug-fix but it is most likely to be rolled into iOS 11.2.iOS 11.2 update is currently being tested in beta programme and will be the first major update to bring a new feature named Apple "Pay Cash".