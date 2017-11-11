 iPhone X: Screen unresponsive in cold weather, Apple promises fix
Some iPhone X users had complained last week about their phone screen not working in cold temperatures. iPhone maker said it will issue a fix in an upcoming software update as it does not appear to be an inherent hardware fault.

11 Nov 2017
Image: apple.com

San Francisco: After admitting that the iPhone X can temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather conditions, Apple is reportedly planning a software update to fix the issue.

"It appears the 'coldgate' problem with iPhone X was happening at temperatures close to zero degrees but still within the recommended temperature range," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday.

Some iPhone X users had complained last week about their phone screen not working in cold temperatures.

"In certain conditions, the iPhone X will temporarily be unable to respond to user input if the temperature of the surrounding environment suddenly dropped," the report quoted Apple as saying.

The iPhone maker said it will issue a fix in an upcoming software update as it does not appear to be an inherent hardware fault.

The Cupertino-based giant has so far released several updates for iOS 11, including iOS 11.1.

The company has not specified an exact time-frame for the "coldgate" bug-fix but it is most likely to be rolled into iOS 11.2.

iOS 11.2 update is currently being tested in beta programme and will be the first major update to bring a new feature named Apple "Pay Cash".

