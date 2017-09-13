iPhone X, iPhone8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 are finally here

Hosting the event for the first time at the opulent Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, the tech giant introduced iPhone 'X' - an ultra-premium model.iPhone 'X' can be pre-ordered from October 27 and shipping starts November 3.iPhone 'X' sports a unique "FaceID" facial recognition system to unlock the device. Just look at your phone to unlock it. The feature is enabled by a 'True Depth' camera system in the A11 neural engine.Wearing a hat, glasses or new hairstyle will not fool the FaceID system that also works with Apple Pay.The device with 2046A-1125 resolution supports HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and True Tone and comes in Space Grey and Silver colours with 'Super Retina' display.Users can tap on the screen to wake up iPhone X that has 12MP dual-camera system at the rear. iPhone 'X' does wireless charging via Qi technology.Apple also showcased a charging mat called 'AirPower' that charges iPhone, Watch and AirPods. The mat would be available from next year.The tech giant also introduced iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (in Silver, Space Grey and Rose Gold colours) that house wireless charging technology with an improved retina displays.iPhone 64GB will cost $699 while iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for 64GB. People can pre-order the devices from September 15 and the phones will be available from September 22.The iPhone 8 features a new 6-core A11 Bionic processor which is 70 per cent faster than the previous A10.iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - both still have home button intact -- feature new sensors. The lenses feature f1.8 and f2.8 apertures (which is brighter than the 7 Plus telephoto) in the iPhone 8 Plus.According to Philip W. Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, the iPhone 8 cameras and the A11 Bionic chip have been calibrated for Augmented Reality (AR).Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, unveiled Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity built in.Apple Watch Series 3 will cost $399 with cellular connectivity and $329 without cellular. Series 1 is now priced at $249."You can keep the same number as your iPhone to make and receive calls. Maps will work on Series 3. Location will switch over to your watch automatically," Williams told the gathering.Apple Music will come to Apple Watch, allowing you to stream directly 40 million songs. Ask Siri to find your favourite track."With 50 per cent year-on-year growth, Apple Watch is the number one watch brand in the world, eclipsing Rolex, with 97 per cent customer satisfaction," CEO Tim Cook announced.Cook also introduced the new Apple TV 4K, designed to deliver a stunning cinematic experience at home.With support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR), Apple TV 4K features unbelievably sharp, crisp images.With Apple TV 4K, viewers can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes."Bring the magic of the cinema straight to your living room with the new Apple TV 4K," said Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services.Netflix and Amazon Prime 4K videos are coming to Apple TV as well.Apple TV 4K starts Rs 15,900 for 32GB or Rs 17,900 for 64GB, joining Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB at Rs 12,900, available through select Apple Authorised Resellers.Customers will be able to order both Apple TV 4K models beginning September 15, with availability beginning September 22 in the US and 21 additional countries and regions, and worldwide soon after.Earlier, dedicating the theatre to Jobs "because we loved him and because he loved days like this," Cook said: "Jobs' vision and passion lives here on Apple Park and everywhere around us".