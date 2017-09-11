iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Features, specifications of Apple's upcoming devices surface in major leak

Reported by Apple news website 9to5Mac late Sunday, the new devices will be unveiled at Apple's mega event, to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at its new headquarters in California on September 12.According to a developer named Steve Troughton Smith, the iPhone 8 will feature 2GB, while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will both feature 3GB."In terms of camera technology, Smith says the iPhone X will feature a 12MP rear-facing camera with support for 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p video at 240 FPS," 9to5Mac reported.As for the front shooter, the device houses 7MP camera with support for 1080p video at 30 FPS.Meanwhile, Apple's iOS 11 Golden Master (GM) -- the final version of the software -- has also been leaked, revealing more about the products to be unveiled.The iOS 11 GM revealed Apple's new A11 processor that features 6 cores - two high performance cores and four high efficiency cores.According to The Verge, There's been some new revelations about the 3D face scanner, wireless charging and Apple TV."It appears that you can use Face ID to not only unlock your phone, but also use it to confirm purchases in iTunes and the App Store," the report added.One of the iPhone models may be charged wirelessly.ASmith also pointed out that the Apple TV will have 4K resolution.This year's launch marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.Analysts have predicted that riding on the "better-than-expected iPad and iPhone sales", the upcoming flagship device could make the Cupertino-based giant the first company to reach and sustain a $1 trillion market cap.According to a report in MarketWatch, the stock momentum has added $56 billion to the company's market cap since the announcement of its third quarter results.