Instagram Update: Now join a friend’s live stream with the request button

New! When watching a friend’s live video, tap the “Request” button to let them know you'd like to join in. pic.twitter.com/Xb6S969YJU
— Instagram (@instagram) November 21, 2017
Instagram’s live mode already allows people to watch a user’s live stream and send comments or hearts. With the latest update, live streamers will get a request button on their page which will let their friends join a solo live stream.
Once the request is accepted, the screen will be split into two parts.
Only users you follow back will be able to send a request to be in your stream. Also, a user can only invite someone who is already viewing your live video.
A user can leave your friend’s live video at any point in time. So it is easy to join a live stream for a quick hello or a longer chat. Similarly, a live streamer can easily remove or add a guest at any time.
To learn more check the post by Instagram.
First Published: 22 Nov 2017 09:10 PM