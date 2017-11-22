 Instagram Update: Now join a friend’s live stream with the request button
With the latest update, live streamers will get requests in the comment section. Just by tapping on the “View” button, you will be able to choose whether to add your friend or cancel the request

Updated: 22 Nov 2017 09:20 PM
Image: instagram-press.com

New Delhi: After adding the live stream option on Instagram, now the users will also get the option of crashing into somebody else's live Instagram session.



Instagram’s live mode already allows people to watch a user’s live stream and send comments or hearts. With the latest update, live streamers will get a request button on their page which will let their friends join a solo live stream.

Once the request is accepted, the screen will be split into two parts.

Only users you follow back will be able to send a request to be in your stream. Also, a user can only invite someone who is already viewing your live video.

A user can leave your friend’s live video at any point in time. So it is easy to join a live stream for a quick hello or a longer chat. Similarly, a live streamer can easily remove or add a guest at any time.

To learn more check the post by Instagram.

