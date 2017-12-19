 InFocus Vision 3 with 18:9 display launched in India
InFocus Vision 3 with 18:9 display launched in India

US-based technology company InFocus Mobile on Tuesday launched "Vision 3" budget smartphone in India.

Updated: 19 Dec 2017 09:31 PM
InFocus Vision 3 with 18:9 display launched in India

"Vision 3" also sports 13MP auto-zooming (AZ) lens and 5MP 120-degree wide-angle lens at the rear.

NEW DELHI: US-based technology company InFocus Mobile on Tuesday launched "Vision 3" budget smartphone in India. The device sports a 5.7-inch full-vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for a better visual experience.

"InFocus 'Vision 3' offers a full-vision display, clubbed with good camera features along with a powerful battery," Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO, Sharp and InFocus Mobile, told reporters here.

"Vision 3" also sports 13MP auto-zooming (AZ) lens and 5MP 120-degree wide-angle lens at the rear.

The device is equipped with a camera feature "dualfie" allows the user to click simultaneously from the front and rear cameras.

There is an 8MP front camera that comes with beauty feature.

The device is powered by 1.3GHz MTK 6737H processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB.

The device runs Android Nougat operating system (OS).

The 4,000mAh battery allows the device to last up to 22 days (on standby), the company claimed.

The InFocus Vision 3 will be available at Rs. 6,999 from December 20, 12 AM onwards and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in.

