Indian users can also use “Google Arts & Culture” app feature to finds museum portraits they look like

What's behind the technology that lets your face lead you to art? Find out here: https://t.co/0PgL5ALlCD #GoogleArts #Selfie #MuseumSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/DwVjvJstd9
— Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) January 17, 2018
Using the computer-vision technology, the selfie feature lets users connect with more than 6,000 exhibitions from over 1,500 museum partners across 70 countries.
"We created an experiment that matches the selfie with art from the collections of museums on Google Arts & Culture and over the past few days, people took over 30 million selfies. After its success in the US, we are rolling out this feature to other countries, including India", a Google spokesperson said in a statement.
Google Arts & Culture app also shows an estimated percentage that measures visual similarity between the face and the matching artwork.
Thanks everyone for sharing your awesome #GoogleArts #selfie matches!???? This mobile experiment (accessible at https://t.co/DUuzxlMKCd) is currently available in parts of the US. Stay tuned as we try to improve and expand! pic.twitter.com/FCUbYG6No8
— Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) January 15, 2018
The platform hosts millions of artifacts and pieces of art, ranging from prehistory to the contemporary which is shared by museums across the world.
Formerly known as the Google Art Project and launched in February 2011, the new initiative from the tech giant aims to make great art more accessible in this digital age, using some of the technology tools that it has created.
The project was launched in collaboration with 17 international museums, including the Tate Gallery in London, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the Uffizi in Florence.
